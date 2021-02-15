Nissan says it is 'not in talks' to build 'Apple Car'

Car manufacturer Nissan has denied reports that it is to make the "Apple Car," and states that it is not in talks with Apple.



Following recent reports that Nissan would replace Hyundai as manufacturer of the forthcoming "Apple Car," the company has now said it is not in discussions with Apple."We are not in talks with Apple," a Nissan spokesperson told Reuters. "However, Nissan is always open to exploring collaborations and partnerships to accelerate industry transformation."



