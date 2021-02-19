Apple to support winter storm relief efforts in Texas, other US states
Apple will make contributions to local community organizations in Texas and beyond as work continues to restore order across the U.S. amid a brutal winter storm, CEO Tim Cook said on Thursday.
Source: The Today Show
Cook announced the planned donation to Winter Storm Uri relief efforts in a post to Twitter. He failed to offer specifics, though the company typically provides between $1 million to $2 million in disaster aid depending on the severity of the event.
