Apple Highlights Upcoming Spring and Summer TV Shows

Apple today went on a press blitz sharing details about upcoming Apple TV+ content during the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour, highlighting new original TV shows and movies that are set to come out in the spring and summer of 2021 or have recently been released.



In a two minute YouTube video, Apple shares quick looks at "The Morning Show" season 2, "See" season 2, "For All Mankind" season 2 (now available), "Servant" season 2 (now available), "Central Park" season 2, "Mythic Quest" season 2, and new shows "The Mosquito Coast," "Lisey's Story," "Schmigadoon," "Mr. Corman," "Foundation," "The Shrink Next Door," and "Physical."



Movies that include "Palmer" and "Cherry" are highlighted, along with the upcoming Billie Eilish documentary, and there are also brief glimpses at many previously-released TV shows and movies.



"The Mosquito Coast" will be one of the first new originals to come out this year, with the show set to premiere on Friday, April 30. The second season of "Mythic Quest" will follow on May 7.



"Physical," "Lisey's Story," and "Schmigadoon" will all be premiering sometime this summer. There are no release dates as of yet for "Foundation," "Mr. Corman," "The Shrink Next Door," and other titles, but these are expected to debut in 2021.



Apple is also developing second seasons of "The Morning Show," "Truth Be Told," "Central Park," and "See," with release dates unavailable at the current time.

