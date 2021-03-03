Don’t buy a new Apple TV. Get a Chromecast with Google TV instead

If you own a third-generation Apple TV and you fired it up to watch YouTube this week, you probably saw the following message:



Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, iPhone, or iPad. With AirPlay, you can also stream YouTube from your iOS device directly to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later).



In simple terms, if you want to easily watch YouTube on your TV, you need to find another way. Apple’s suggestion of using AirPlay to stream YouTube from your iPhone or iPad to the Apple TV will work, but it's a hassle. And since you're probably not looking to trade in your TV set for a newer one with a smart interface, you're going to need a new streaming box.



