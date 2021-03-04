New 'Apple for Kids' portal walks parents through iPhone and Mac setup & support

Apple has introduced a new "Apple for Kids" webpage which includes education for parents on how to use Family Setup, what to do when a child forgets their passcode, and more.



Apple introduces new "Apple for Kids" support roundup

Following the introduction of Family Setup with the Apple Watch SE, Apple now has several ways for parents to help their children with using Apple devices. A new page collates all of its support information to provide a single point of reference for families to "Get your child set up."



Read more...