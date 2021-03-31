Apple issues sixth betas for iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4

Apple has moved on to its sixth round of developer betas, with the strong possibility that the new builds of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4 could be one of the last before an official release.



The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.The sixth round follows after the fifth, which occurred on March 23, and the fourth from March 15. The third round of iOS and iPadOS 14.5 surfaced on March 2, followed by tvOS 14.5 on March 3 and watchOS 7.4 on March 4.



