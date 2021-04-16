Apple Music Tops Spotify With One Cent Paid to Artists Per Stream

In a letter slated to be shared with artists today through the Apple Music for Artists dashboard, obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Apple has reportedly revealed that it pays artists one cent per song streamed on Apple Music.

The report claims that Apple Music's payment structure is thus roughly double what Spotify pays artists per stream, which averages to about one-third to one-half penny per stream, although the report cites music industry experts who say that Apple Music's payments can dip lower. Apple Music's payments to artists come directly from the service's subscription-based revenue from customers, the report adds.



Spotify has significantly more users than Apple Music worldwide, with 155 million paying subscribers and 345 million total users as of the end of 2020. Apple Music's last known subscriber count is around 60 million, including those on a free trial, but Apple has not provided an updated figure in nearly two years now.



