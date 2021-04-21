New Magic Keyboard brings Touch ID to all M1 Macs

Apple's newly announced Magic Keyboard for Mac, which comes equipped with a Touch ID sensor, is compatible with all macOS machines running an M1 chip. For now, it's only available with iMac.



Unveiled alongside a revamped 24-inch iMac on Tuesday, the Magic Keyboard is Apple's first wireless Mac peripheral to incorporate Touch ID authentication for logging in to macOS, purchasing items with Apple Pay, interacting with third-party apps and more.As noted by blogger Rene Ritchie, the keyboard can be used by other M1 Macs, enabling Touch ID security for Mac mini and extending the capabilities of MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Though the two Apple Silicon laptop models sport Touch ID integrated into their respective power buttons, there has yet to be a comparable replacement for the feature in clamshell mode.



