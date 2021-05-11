Visa Launches Apple Pay Support in Japan

Visa has announced that starting today, customers in Japan will be able to use their Visa debit or credit card with Apple Pay.

Customers with VISA cards issued by Aplus, SMBC Finance Service, NTT DoCoMo, Credit Saison, JACCS, Mitsui Sumitomo Bank Card, and Rakuten cards will be able to add their card to their Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch.



Japan has set an ambitious goal of achieving 40% of all daily transactions via digital, cashless methods by 2025. With expanded support for Visa cards, more customers will have access to the ease and convenience of ‌Apple Pay‌, which should help the country move towards its goal within the next four years.



‌Apple Pay‌ earlier last week launched in Isreal, and in Feburary made its long-awaited debut in Mexico.

