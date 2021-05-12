Deals: AirPods Max Drop to $519 on Expercom ($30 Off)

Expercom today is offering the AirPods Max for *$519.00*, down from $549.00. This sale marks a new all-time low price on the AirPods Max, and is beating Amazon's current price of $532.26. On Expercom, the $519.00 price tag is available in all five colors of the AirPods Max.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Expercom is also offering free shipping to customers in the United States, and provides a three to seven business day shipping estimate for most orders. For those who haven't ordered from Expercom before, the company is an Apple reseller offering all of Apple's latest products, usually at slightly discounted prices.

$30 OFF

AirPods Max for $519.00AirPods Max feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. For charging, the headphones come with a Smart Case made out of a soft material that puts AirPods Max in an ultra low-power state to preserve battery charge when not in use.



