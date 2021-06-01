Signs of Apple Music Lossless, Dolby Atmos content showing up for some users

With Apple Music Lossless streaming coming at some point in June, some users are reporting signs now that content is arriving on the service to support the launch.



Spatial Audio and Lossless formats showing up in Apple Music

Apple hasn't provided an exact date for the launch of the new Apple Music features, but with WWDC only one week away, it could launch at any time. Impatient users hoping to find the update live have discovered some albums are showing labels for Lossless or Dolby Atmos already, while others are being prompted to re-download albums for new formats.



