Apple issues fourth developer beta for macOS 11.5

Apple is now on its fourth beta for macOS 11.5, providing developers in its test program a new build of the operating system to try out.



The latest builds can be downloaded by developers in the beta-testing scheme via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. A public beta version of the releases is expected to start arriving soon, and will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.Apple's third beta for macOS 11.5 was issued on June 14, while the second arrived on June 2. The first developer beta landed on May 19.



