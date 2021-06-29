Doctor ignores default iOS parental controls, child racks up $1,800 in in-app purchases

A doctor in North Wales claims he had to sell his family car in order to pay for the in-app purchases his seven-year-old son had racked up during one hour on an iPhone game.



Consultant endocrinologist Muhammad Mutaza and son. Neither knew about iOS parental controls

Consultant endocrinologist Muhammad Mutaza from Colwyn Bay in North Wales, says that Apple "tricked" his child by not preventing in-app purchases. His son, 11, played the free version of "Dragons: Rise of Berk" for an hour, and made around 30 in-app purchases.



