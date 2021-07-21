Apple Music on Thursday will host a global livestream for the premiere of Kanye West's tenth studio album, titled "Donda."

The sold-out event will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and ‌Apple Music‌'s livestream will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The livestream was revealed in a Beats Studio Buds ad that aired during the NBA Finals. The ad features U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who was recently banned from the Tokyo Olympic Games for testing positive for marijuana.



Richardson is seen starting a training session at night to the sound of "No Child Left Behind," one of the tracks on West's upcoming album.



The event was later confirmed by Def Jam Recordings in a tweet. Kanye's "Donda" will be officially released the day after the event, July 23.



This isn't the first time Apple has livestreamed a special event. Most recently, in February, Apple TV+ hosted a live premiere for its exclusive documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry."

Tag: Apple Music



This article, "Apple Music to Livestream Premiere of Kanye West's New Album 'Donda' on Thursday" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums