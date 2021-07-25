Rogers quietly adds support for Apple Business Chat

Rogers has become the latest major organization to include support for Apple Business Chat, enabling customers of the Canadian carrier to chat with representatives using iMessage.



Apple Business Chat is a feature that launched in 2018, with the aim of streamlining customer service queries by using iMessage. Using the feature, customers can ask questions, make bookings, and even pay for services, all within the same app.While not publicly announced by the carrier, it seems that Apple Business Chat has quietly been added to Rogers' support offerings. First reported by iPhoneinCanada, texts to Rogers' toll-free number brings up an option to "Message Us Now," and to "Get fast, easy support from our team."



