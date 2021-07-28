Apple greenlights 'For All Mankind' season four, Writers Guild suggests

An updated Writers Guild of America webpage suggests Apple has authorized a fourth season of Apple TV+ sci-fi hit "For All Mankind," a show that is currently in the midst of shooting season three.



A Writers Guild of America page dedicated to "For All Mankind" was recently updated with information about a fourth season that has not yet been announced by Apple. The change was spotted by Space Explored on Tuesday.According to the listing, series creator Ronald D. Moore will continue on as showrunner, while Moore, Ben Nedivi, Bradley Thompson, David O. Weddle, Matt Wolpert and Nichole M. Beattie will serve as executive producers. All have been part of the production since the first season.



Read more...