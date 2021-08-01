Zoom offers $85M settlement to end privacy lawsuit

Zoom has proposed an accord to settle a lawsuit over security and privacy, offering $85 million and a promise to improve its policies to end the legal action.



The video chat service has been the focus of a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, under allegations Zoom provided personal user information to third parties without being clear to its users. The sharing of data with Facebook and preventing hacks such as "zoombombings" from occurring were also an issue.In an update, it seems that Zoom may be getting out of the legal fight, by paying compensation and insisting it will change.



