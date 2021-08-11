Apple issues watchOS 8 developer beta 5 for testing

Apple's fifth developer beta for watchOS 8 is now available for testing just a day after the company released beta versions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and tvOS 15.



watchOS 8 beta 5

The newest build can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.



Read more...