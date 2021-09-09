HBO Max to launch in six European countries on Oct. 26

WarnerMedia on Wednesday confirmed that its flagship streaming service, HBO Max, will push into Europe with a debut in six countries on Oct. 26.



HBO Max will go live in Andorra, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain and Sweden on Oct. 26, delivering content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals Variety reports. Adult Swim, Turner Classics and other programming round out the offering.A second wave of 14 countries will gain access to the service in 2022, with current plans calling for a rollout in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.



