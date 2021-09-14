Apple Watch Series 7 to Come in 41mm and 45mm Case Sizes, Will Be Compatible With Older Bands

Apple hasn't released full details on the Apple Watch Series 7 as of yet because it's not set to launch until later this fall, but the new Apple Watch bands that came out today confirm that the Series 7 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

The 41mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ replaces the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6, while the 45mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ replaces the 44mm ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌.



41 and 45mm size updates were rumored, as was the significant redesign for the display, but the design of the Apple Watch itself came as a surprise. Multiple rumors from Jon Prosser, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg, and other sources suggested the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ would see a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12 models, but that did not happen.



Instead, Apple highlighted the soft, rounded corners of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, which looks similar to the ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌ but with a wraparound design that offers seamless integration with the body of the device.



The new Apple Watch models have an edge-to-edge display with super slim bezels, best illustrated in Apple's image comparison of the Series 7, Series 6, and Series 3.

According to Apple, the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ offers 20 percent more screen area than the Series 6 with a 40 percent reduction in border size.



Despite the increase in size to 41 and 45mm, the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ is *compatible with older Apple Watch bands*. New 41mm Apple Watch bands are backwards compatible with the 38mm and 40mm models, so the reverse should be true as well, while the 45mm Apple Watch bands work with the 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch models.



Existing 38mm and 40mm bands should be compatible with the 41mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, and the 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch bands should be compatible with the 45mm Apple Watch.



Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 6

Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy)

Related Forum: Apple Watch



This article, "Apple Watch Series 7 to Come in 41mm and 45mm Case Sizes, Will Be Compatible With Older Bands" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums