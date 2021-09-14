Apple Unveils Redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 Featuring Larger Screen Sizes From $399
Published
Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 7 at its "California Streaming" event, featuring a new larger design, a new Retina display, thinner borders, better durability, faster charging, and more.
The Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm size options, up from 40 and 44mm of previous models, and features a new casing that has a softer-edged design.
The new Apple Watch is available in five aluminum colors, as well as silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, and titanium in multiple colors. Apple Watch Series 7 is also compatible with existing watch bands.
Apple Watch Series 7 prices start from $399 and will be available later this fall.
More to follow...
