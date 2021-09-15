Next-Generation AirPods Reportedly Already in Production Despite Not Being Announced at Apple Event

While third-generation AirPods were not announced at the Apple Event this week, suppliers have already kicked off shipments of the long-awaited headphones, according to industry sources cited by Taiwanese website DigiTimes.

In a paywalled preview of its report, DigiTimes said the shipments have been "slow," but production being underway is a good sign that the third-generation AirPods will likely be released before the end of the year. There will likely be another Mac-focused Apple Event this year, and the new AirPods could be unveiled then, or they could be announced with a press release through the Apple Newsroom at any point this fall.



The third-generation ‌AirPods‌ are expected to feature a design language similar to the ‌AirPods Pro‌, but without active noise cancellation. However, rumors have conflicted as to whether the new design will include silicone ear tips.



The second-generation AirPods were released in March 2019, priced at $159 with a wired charging case or $199 with a wireless charging case.



