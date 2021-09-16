GoPro Hero 10 action cam unveiled with 5.3K video, 23MP stills

On Thursday, GoPro took the wraps off its latest flagship camera, the GoPro Hero 10 Black, with standout features including 5.3K video capture at 60 FPS, a second-gen custom processor, and higher resolution still photos.



The new GoPro Hero 10 Black

A year after the unveiling of the GoPro Hero 9 Black, the tenth iteration of the action company's action cam is official. The GoPro Hero 10 Black is the most powerful yet with several new upgrades.



