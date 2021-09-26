Best iPhone 13 Deals: Free phone offers, cash savings, trade-in promos

Apple's newly-announced iPhone 13 is here and AppleInsider rounds up the best deals, which deliver free phone offers, cash savings and trade-in promotions.



*Amazon*



Those looking to order directly from Amazon can do so and take advantage of Cricket Wireless' unlimited talk, text and data plan for $55 per month. The perk? Each month, Amazon automatically charges your preferred payment method to a stored value card, which is then used by Cricket to pay for your wireless service plan, making it an easy way to get a new iPhone 13 and service through the e-commerce giant.



