iPhone 13 Models Have Same Durability as iPhone 12 in Drop Tests

Apple made few design changes to the iPhone 13 lineup and the new devices continue to feature a durable Ceramic Shield front to protect the display, a glass back, and flat edges at the side.



Allstate Protection Plans conducted one of its annual drop tests on the ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 Pro, and found that due to the similar designs, the ‌iPhone 13‌ models are comparable to the iPhone 12 models when it comes to durability.



In a face-down drop test without a case, the ‌iPhone 13‌ survived a single drop with only minor damage, but it cracked at the top and bottom corners in the second drop test. The iPhone 13 Pro cracked across the bottom in its first drop test, and these are the same results seen with the ‌iPhone 12‌ models.



In a back-down drop test the ‌iPhone 13‌ survived with hardly any damage, showing only minor cracks along one of the cameras and the corner. The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ shattered after one drop, and again, these results mirrored the results Allstate Protection Plans saw with the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro.



This year, Allstate Protection Plans added in-case drop tests to see how well protected the iPhones are in Apple's Silicone and Leather MagSafe Case options.



With the Silicone Case, the ‌iPhone 13‌ survived three back-down drops in a row with only a small scratch on a camera lens. In a face-down drop, the ‌iPhone 13‌ cracked on its second drop.



In the Leather Case, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ survived three drops with no damage when dropped back-down, but it cracked on its first drop when dropped face-down.



"The Apple iPhone 13 series has been viewed as a product evolution rather than a revolution, and we've found that to be true when it comes to durability as well," said Jason Siciliano, Allstate Protection Plan vice president of marketing and creative director. "In our first test of an Apple case with MagSafe, we found that both silicone and leather did a great job of protecting the phones when dropped on their backs, though not as much when dropped face down. With back panel repairs costing as much as $549 for iPhone 13 Pro, a case is a must."



As with any drop test, what happens to an ‌iPhone 13‌ model when dropped in the real world is going to depend on the height that it's dropped from, the material that it falls on, where the iPhone takes the hit, and other factors, so these demonstrations aren't necessarily indicative of what's going to occur when your phone is dropped.



Apple sells AppleCare+ for the new iPhones, which covers two incidents of accidental damage each year for a $29 deductible. ‌AppleCare‌+ is often worth purchasing for those who have concerns about device durability and want peace of mind about any potential accidents.

