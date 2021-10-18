Apple today announced redesigned MacBook Pro models and AirPods 3 and orders for the new devices are available starting today. Apple is accepting orders from the online Apple Store and the ‌Apple Store‌ app in multiple countries around the world.

Pricing on the new MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch models and $2499 for the 16-inch models, while the ‌AirPods‌ 3 are priced at $179.



The MacBook Pro models feature a complete design overhaul with a larger mini-LED display that has slimmer bezels, additional ports, MagSafe, a new Apple silicon chip, and more. The ‌AirPods‌ 3 feature an ‌AirPods‌ Pro-like design, spatial audio support, adaptive EQ, and more.



Those who want to be one of the first with one of the new devices should make sure to pre-order right away, as we do not know what available supply looks like and there could be constraints.



Related Roundups: AirPods, MacBook Pro 13", MacBook Pro 16"

Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Buy Now), 13" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy), 16" MacBook Pro (Buy Now)

Related Forums: AirPods, MacBook Pro



This article, "AirPods 3 and New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models Now Available for Pre-Order" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums