Apple mulls cryptocurrency support in Apple Pay as competitors build lead

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday said the company is mulling cryptocurrency integration for Apple Pay, though users shouldn't expect to buy, sell or manage such assets on Apple's platform anytime soon.



Cook touched on Apple's cryptocurrency ambitions, or lack thereof, in an interview with Aaron Ross Sorkin during the The New York Times' DealBook Online Summit.Specifically, Cook was asked for his thoughts on crypto and whether Apple would one day accept digital currencies through Apple Pay "or otherwise."



