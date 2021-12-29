Alexa tells 10-year-old girl to touch live electrical socket with penny

A child requesting a challenge from an Amazon Alexa device was told to "plug in a phone charger about halfway, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs."



Alexa is a smart assistant on the Amazon Echo

The dangerous search result appeared thanks to something called "the penny challenge" going viral on TikTok sometime in the year prior. Alexa will answer general inquiries with a web search, but there is no guarantee where that result will come from.



