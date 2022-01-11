T-Mobile blames Apple for iCloud Phone Relay block on iPhones

T-Mobile has responded to allegations it was blocking Apple's iCloud Private Relay feature, by claiming it was a settings issue, not a change in policy.



Reports circulated on Monday that some iPhone users on T-Mobile were discovering a message stating that "Private Relay is turned off for your cellular plan," as it didn't support Apple's privacy service. In a response on Tuesday sent to AppleInsider, the carrier attempts to set the record straight, and that it didn't purposefully turn it off for some subscribers."Our team identified that in the 15.2 iOS release, some device settings default to the feature being toggled off," the statement reads. "We have shared this with Apple."



