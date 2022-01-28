Neil Young still Rockin' in the Free World on Apple Music after Spotify exit

The team at Apple Music is enjoying telling the world that Neil Young remains on their service after his dramatic exit from Spotify, but he is also on Amazon Music and more.



Neil Young with his failed PonoPlayer

As popular as he is, Neil Young is only one artist and his decision to withdraw from Spotify will surely not make a measurable difference to the streaming service's income. Nonetheless, his leaving over Spotify's airing of the controversial Joe Rogan podcast, means that the move has made more waves than the last time he left.



Read more...