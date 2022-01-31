Wordle will initially remain free, after million-dollar New York Times buy

The New York Times has purchased popular word-guessing game Wordle from its creator for a sum in "the low seven figures," promising that it'll temporarily stay free to play.



Wordle game on an iPhone

Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle, is a simple browser-based game that gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word. Only one word can be guessed at a time, and players won't give any additional chances after six guesses.



