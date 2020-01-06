Global  

Uncut Gems' Julia Fox Attends Her First Golden Globes Party!

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Julia Fox makes her entrance on the carpet the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Post-Party on Sunday (January 5) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actress is the breakout star of the new movie Uncut Gems, which has become a big hit at the box office. This is her [...]
