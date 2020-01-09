Global  

Teen Vogue Deletes a Glowing, Mislabeled Sponsored Article on Facebook’s Election Integrity Project Under Heavy Criticism

Mediaite Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Epic fail, Teen Vogue. On Wednesday, the youth-oriented fashion-and-lifestyle magazine published, then mislabeled, then ultimately deleted a sponsored article that uncritically profiled Facebook’s efforts to stop 2020 campaign misinformation. As detailed in the New York Times, the Condé Nast publication posted an unbylined article — identified as “sponsored editorial content” — that interviewed five women from […]
News video: Teen Vogue's Facebook Article Sparks Confusion, Criticism

Teen Vogue's Facebook Article Sparks Confusion, Criticism 00:48

 Teen Vogue's Facebook article caused quite a bit of confusion.

Glowing Facebook story pulled from Teen Vogue following serious WTFs

Have you ever wondered how "Facebook is Helping Ensure the Integrity of the 2020 Election?" Well then, does Teen Vogue have a story for you! Or wait, at least...
Mashable

An uncritical Teen Vogue story about Facebook caused bewilderment about whether it's sponsored content before the entire article vanished (FB)

An uncritical Teen Vogue story about Facebook caused bewilderment about whether it's sponsored content before the entire article vanished (FB)· *Teen Vogue published — and then deleted — an uncritical story about Facebook that has prompted widespread bewilderment.* · *The story was about...
Business Insider

Newsenm

ENM News Vivien Killilea, Getty Images for Teen Vogue. Epic fail, Teen Vogue. On Wednesday, the youth-oriented fashion-and-l… https://t.co/6mJVS44dE8 59 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Teen Vogue Deletes a Glowing, Mislabeled Sponsored Article on Facebook's Election Integrity Project Under Heavy Cri… https://t.co/NK01iazcr4 1 hour ago

