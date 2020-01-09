Teen Vogue Deletes a Glowing, Mislabeled Sponsored Article on Facebook’s Election Integrity Project Under Heavy Criticism
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Epic fail, Teen Vogue. On Wednesday, the youth-oriented fashion-and-lifestyle magazine published, then mislabeled, then ultimately deleted a sponsored article that uncritically profiled Facebook’s efforts to stop 2020 campaign misinformation. As detailed in the New York Times, the Condé Nast publication posted an unbylined article — identified as “sponsored editorial content” — that interviewed five women from […]