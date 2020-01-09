Global  

First Congressional Black Caucus Member to Endorse Mayor Pete Tells MSNBC Black Voter Support Will ‘Increase Dramatically’

Mediaite Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Democratic Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown became the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus to endorse Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president, and told MSNBC that he expects Pete's support among black voters to "increase dramatically" as they become more "familiar" with him.
News video: Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Nets First Black Congressional Backer

 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has netted an endorsement from Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland, the first black member of Congress to throw his support to the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Katie Johnston reports.

