First Congressional Black Caucus Member to Endorse Mayor Pete Tells MSNBC Black Voter Support Will ‘Increase Dramatically’
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Democratic Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown became the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus to endorse Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president, and told MSNBC that he expects Pete's support among black voters to "increase dramatically" as they become more "familiar" with him.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has netted an endorsement from Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland, the first black member of Congress to throw his support to the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Katie Johnston reports.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday picked up his 10th endorsement from a Congressional Black Caucus member, with Texas Rep. Colin Allred’s... WorldNews Also reported by •Delawareonline •Seattle Times