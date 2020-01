Marsai Martin steps out in a pretty floral dress for the 2020 NAACP Image Awards Nomination Announcement held at SLS Hotel on Thursday morning (January 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif The 15-year-old black-ish actress joined grown-ish star Trevor Jackson in announcing the nominees along with singer Erica Campbell and actress Tichina Arnold. Marsai actually picked [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Marsai Martin Takes Her Best Shot At TV Trivia The Tam Fam put actress Marsai Martin to the test to see if she could guess the characters from iconic family TV shows. See how well she did! Credit: Tamron Hall Duration: 02:33Published 1 week ago Marsai Martin Praises Parents For Empowering Her To Be Confident Actress Marsai Martin talks always wanting to be in showbiz and hair textures along with her parents, Carol and Joshua. Credit: Tamron Hall Duration: 04:50Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Netflix leads all nominees for NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix will make its presence felt at the 51st NAACP Image Awards next month. The streaming giant on Thursday garnered the most nominations...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Lizzo and Billy Porter Among 2020 NAACP Image Awards Nominees The nominees for the 2020 NAACP Image Awards have been announced! Among the stars nominated for the award show, set to air on BET Networks on Feb. 22, are...

E! Online 1 week ago





Tweets about this