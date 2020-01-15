Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Highlander' Star Stan Kirsch Found Dead at Home From Suspected Suicide

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Confirming news of the original 'Highlander' star's passing, his wife Kristyn Green issues a statement on Facebook in which she thanks 'everyone for the outpouring of love and support.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Exclusive: Aaron Hernandez's Cellmate Says He Was 'Infatuated' With the Street Life in New Documentary [Video]Exclusive: Aaron Hernandez's Cellmate Says He Was 'Infatuated' With the Street Life in New Documentary

Shocking new details about Aaron Hernandez come to light in the highly anticipated new documentary Killing Fields, which discusses his rise to fame, life in prison and untimely death. In an..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 01:01Published

Aaron Hernandez’s Cellmate Says He Was ‘Infatuated’ With the Street Life in New Documentary [Video]Aaron Hernandez’s Cellmate Says He Was ‘Infatuated’ With the Street Life in New Documentary

Shocking new details about Aaron Hernandez come to light in the highly anticipated new documentary Killing Fields, which discusses his rise to fame, life in prison and untimely death. In an clip..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Highlander' actor Stan Kirsch dead at 51

Actor Stan Kirsch, best known for his role as Richie Ryan on the original “Highlander” TV series, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. 
FOXNews.com

Stan Kirsch Dead - 'Highlander' Actor Dies at 51 Due to Suicide

Stan Kirsch has sadly died at the age of 51. The actor, best known for playing the Immortal Richie Ryan on Highlander: The Series for six seasons in the ’90s,...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Samuel_XL5

Samuel Benjamin Stan Kirsch Dies by Suicide, Highlander TV Series Star Was 51 https://t.co/Us7iZt3waY 3 minutes ago

WombatAssassin

Army of Dorkness Stan Kirsch Dies by Suicide, Highlander TV Series Star Was 51 https://t.co/VhTGxVDJVP 4 minutes ago

BlancheandKateD

BlancheandKateDesign RT @love4thegameAK: Stan Kirsch suicide by Hanging at 51.... The star, best known for playing Richie Ryan on the '90s TV series, died on S… 4 minutes ago

TheResetPh

The Reset Ph Gone too soon, RIP Stan Kirsch. Source: https://t.co/vt3eiwHBGN https://t.co/fLv6mT2uAj 4 minutes ago

AEWinsider1

AEW Insider Stan Kirsch Dies by Suicide, Highlander TV Series Star Was 51 https://t.co/K6PAVKSCl1 8 minutes ago

AlsteadMichelle

MichelleAuthor Stan Kirsch, 'Highlander' TV actor, dead at 51 #rip https://t.co/HcNVRIT5rM 18 minutes ago

Browerpower703

Brower RT @TMZ: 'Highlander' TV Star Stan Kirsch Dead at 51 After Hanging https://t.co/LxpzmK8aAJ 29 minutes ago

JuneYourTech

JuneYourTech (he/him) 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇪🇪🇺 RT @etnow: Stan Kirsch's death has been ruled a suicide. https://t.co/8Fr05quHmx 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.