John Legend Is Endorsing This 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate!

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
John Legend is making his decision for the Democratic primary. The “All of Me” singer voiced his support for Elizabeth Warren after the seventh Democratic presidential candidate debate on Tuesday night (January 14). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend “I’ll be voting for Elizabeth Warren in the CA Democratic primary,” he wrote [...]
