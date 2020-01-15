Global  

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to star in Russo Brothers' series

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 15 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actor Richard Madden have been roped in for the lead roles of the Russo brothers upcoming drama series titled "Citadel" on Amazon.
News video: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Set to Star in 'Citadel' | THR News

Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Set to Star in 'Citadel' | THR News 01:11

 'Citadel' is a global thriller that will have local-language versions in several countries in addition to the main series.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published

