Shershaah: On the occasion of his birthday, Sidharth Malhotra shares the first look of his war drama

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 35th birthday today on January 16. There was a big bash that happened at his residence last night. And this morning, he took to his Twitter account to unveil the first look of his most ambitious film as an actor to date. Yes, we are talking about Shershaah, the much-awaited biopic on Captain... 👓 View full article

