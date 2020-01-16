Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shershaah: On the occasion of his birthday, Sidharth Malhotra shares the first look of his war drama

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 35th birthday today on January 16. There was a big bash that happened at his residence last night. And this morning, he took to his Twitter account to unveil the first look of his most ambitious film as an actor to date. Yes, we are talking about Shershaah, the much-awaited biopic on Captain...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rajkumar Rao shares his first look from Anurag Basu directorial 'Ludo' [Video]Rajkumar Rao shares his first look from Anurag Basu directorial "Ludo"

Actor Rajkumar Rao recently shared his first look from his upcoming film "Ludo" on social media

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:48Published

Sidharth: If I had the means I'd have produced 'Shershaah' [Video]Sidharth: If I had the means I'd have produced 'Shershaah'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to play real-life hero Captain Vikram Batra in "Shershaah". He says if he had the means then the film, which he calls his passion project, would have been produced by..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: The handsome hunk shares the first look posters of Shershaah as a special treat for fans

Sidharth Malhotra Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani in a lead role. The film marks the Bollywood directorial debut of south filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan and is set...
Bollywood Life

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Actor looks mesmerizing as Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah', first look posters out

Sidharth Malhotra steps into the shoes of Kargil war's Captain Vikram Batra for Shershaah and the first glimpse of the film is out
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

avi_rathore110

Avinash Rathore RT @mygoodtimes: #SidharthMalhotra’s look as Captain #VikramBatra is finally out – on the occasion of the actor’s 35th birthday. @SidMalh… 4 minutes ago

mygoodtimes

GOODTIMES #SidharthMalhotra’s look as Captain #VikramBatra is finally out – on the occasion of the actor’s 35th birthday.… https://t.co/74Pnuqj2vp 45 minutes ago

UPH_2016

UPHINDIA Shershaah: On the occasion of his birthday, Sidharth Malhotra shares the first look of his war drama… https://t.co/EVfHU5UKAz 1 hour ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies On the occasion of his birthday, here's the first look of #SidharthMalhotra as #CaptainVikramBatra, a… https://t.co/GtAIjaHIvi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.