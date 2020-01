Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mariah Carey is a new inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame! The powerhouse vocalist, who just notched her 19th No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit with “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” reacted to the news on Thursday (January 16). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey “I can’t believe it… [...] 👓 View full article