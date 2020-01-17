Dan Levy Teases the Ending of 'Schitt's Creek' & How He Mapped Out the Final Season
Friday, 17 January 2020 () The final season of Schitt’s Creek is currently airing and the show’s star and creator Dan Levy is teasing the ending of the series. The 36-year-old actor appeared at the Build Series alongside co-stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy on Thursday afternoon (January 16) in New York City. The interview was hosted by [...]
Annie Murphy of Pop TV's "Schitt's Creek" shares that she watched videos of certain celebrities when developing her character's mannerisms.