Watch: Eminem Gets Political + Addresses America’s Gun Control Problem In New DARKNESS Video

Friday, 17 January 2020
Watch: Eminem Gets Political + Addresses America’s Gun Control Problem In New DARKNESS VideoGrammy-winning rapper Eminem stays with the surprises. The hip-hop veteran has delivered his new, politically-driven “Darkness” video premiere which takes direct aim at America’s growing gun control problems. Watch and comment below!

News video: Eminem's new song has strong message

Eminem's new song has strong message 01:01

 Eminem&apos;s new song and video is about the 1 October mass shooting in Las Vegas and is a message against gun violence.

Recent related videos from verified sources

1 October survivors react to Eminem video [Video]1 October survivors react to Eminem video

1 October survivors are reacting to rapper Eminem's new music video for the song, 'Darkness,' which depicts 1 October from the shooter's perspective.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

Eminem reenacts 1 October in new video [Video]Eminem reenacts 1 October in new video

Eminem reenacts 1 October shooting in a new video for &quot;Darkness&quot; a new song that calls for stricter gun control laws.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eminem Advocates For Gun Control In 'Darkness' Video

One of 20 new tracks on Slim Shady's surprise album.
HipHopDX

Eminem's New 'Darkness' Music Video Is Darker Than It First Appears: Watch

First, Eminem gave us a surprise with the release of Music to be Murdered By. Then a shocker with the first music video from it, “Darkness...
Billboard.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

