Pompeo Denies Being Involved With Surveillance of Yovanovitch, Knowing Lev Parnas: ‘Never Heard About This’

Mediaite Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is distancing himself from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, and the apparent efforts to surveil Marie Yovanovitch — former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Appearing Friday on The Hugh Hewitt Show, the head of the State Department denied knowing Parnas, or having ever encountered him. Parnas implicated Pompeo in interviews […]
Ukraine Opens Probe Into Illegal Surveillance

 Ukrainian police have opened an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch before her removal.

Lev Parnas, an associate of Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has claimed that the president "knew exactly everything that was going on" with his efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Joe..

Naomi Ruchim reports Lev Parnas says the administration was aware that he and Rudy Giuliani were pressuring Ukraine's president to investigate a political opponent.

