Joe Biden Leads First Post-Debate Poll By 11 Points Over Bernie Sanders, 18 Points Over Elizabeth Warren

Mediaite Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden holds comfortable double-digit leads over Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in the first poll taken since Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate.
News video: How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud

How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud 00:33

 On Tuesday night, CNN held a Democratic Presidential debate. It was the last before the Iowa caucuses. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren sparred with each other. According to Business Insider, Biden came out of the debates smelling like roses. Sanders and Warren are currently feuding and...

Democratic Debate Grows To 6 Candidates As Steyer Hits January Threshold

Tom Steyer is likely the final Democrat to qualify ahead of Friday's deadline. He'll join Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth...
NPR

Warren-Sanders dust-up gets ‘who cares?’ from Iowa Democrats

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ann Stromquist watched this week’s Democratic presidential debate like the research scientist she is. She studied the candidates’...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comWorldNewsJust Jared

