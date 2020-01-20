Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cynthia Erivo Stuns in Bold & Gorgeous Pink Gown at SAG Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Cynthia Erivo completely stole the spotlight with her gorgeous pink gown at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old actress is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for her title role in Harriet. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrities Attend Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala [Video]Celebrities Attend Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala

Cynthia Erivo, who has Oscar nominations for best actress and best original song for her work in "Harriet," performed at the music mogul's annual bash. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas and Cindy Hsu report.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published

Cynthia Erivo Discusses Working On 'Harriet' & Taking Risks With Style at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala | Billboard [Video]Cynthia Erivo Discusses Working On 'Harriet' & Taking Risks With Style at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala | Billboard

On the red carpet at Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Cynthia Erivo discussed her approach to working on 'Harriet,' how she has fun with dressing up, and being excited to watch John Legend perform.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicole Kidman Looks Gorgeous In Deep Blue Gown at SAG Awards 2020

Nicole Kidman turns heads in a deep blue gown at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The...
Just Jared

Dakota Fanning Stuns In Sparkly Dress at SAG Awards 2020

Dakota Fanning channels that Old Hollywood glamour for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.