Cynthia Erivo Stuns in Bold & Gorgeous Pink Gown at SAG Awards 2020

Cynthia Erivo completely stole the spotlight with her gorgeous pink gown at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old actress is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for her title role in Harriet. [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Celebrities Attend Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala Cynthia Erivo, who has Oscar nominations for best actress and best original song for her work in "Harriet," performed at the music mogul's annual bash. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas and Cindy Hsu report. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:33Published 3 days ago Cynthia Erivo Discusses Working On 'Harriet' & Taking Risks With Style at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala | Billboard On the red carpet at Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Cynthia Erivo discussed her approach to working on 'Harriet,' how she has fun with dressing up, and being excited to watch John Legend perform. Credit: Billboard Events Duration: 01:31Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Nicole Kidman Looks Gorgeous In Deep Blue Gown at SAG Awards 2020 Nicole Kidman turns heads in a deep blue gown at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The...

Just Jared 1 week ago



Dakota Fanning Stuns In Sparkly Dress at SAG Awards 2020 Dakota Fanning channels that Old Hollywood glamour for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The...

Just Jared 1 week ago





Tweets about this