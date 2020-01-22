Meghan Markle's estranged father thinks she, Prince Harry 'owe' him after 'trashy things' said about him

House OF ExtraXi6NewsTO RT @TODAYshow: Meghan Markle’s estranged father is telling his story in a new documentary that aired in the UK overnight. @keirsimmons has… 1 minute ago Rod Bamberry RT @SkyNews: The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father has said that "Harry owes me, Meghan owes me" and that it is time for his daughter to… 2 minutes ago TODAY Meghan Markle’s estranged father is telling his story in a new documentary that aired in the UK overnight.… https://t.co/RYDEBzYDCc 3 minutes ago Sooz Kempner Bloop bloop bleep bleep I'll get back to being silly again reeeeeeaaaaal soon but this whole "let's see what Meghan… https://t.co/UXg5hLkGGR 4 minutes ago Flo I think Meghan Markle's father just needs to shut the***up. No wonder she's estranged from him, he is the utmost… https://t.co/MkoNVnNdr3 45 minutes ago