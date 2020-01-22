Global  

White House Under Fire for Credentialing Anti-Semitic TruNews, Which Called Trump Impeachment a ‘Jew Coup’

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Virulent anti-Semite Rick Wiles, who recently declared that impeachment was a "Jew coup," broadcast his program last night from the World Economic Forum after once again receiving press credentials from the White House. https://t.co/lFrTHtFoTe pic.twitter.com/CsYXGdGDQ6 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 22, 2020 The White House is coming under intense, bipartisan criticism for issuing press […]
News video: Impeachment veteran makes case for evidence

Impeachment veteran makes case for evidence 01:35

 Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, the only member of Congress to work on both the Nixon and Clinton impeachment hearings, on Tuesday made the case for evidence to be produced by the White House for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial that she said was crucial to a "genuine, credible...

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power [Video]Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power

President Trump weighed in on Twitter saying the democrat house managers are, "repeating, over and over again, the same old 'stuff' on the impeachment hoax."

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:53Published

Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump [Video]Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives managers began their third and final day of opening presentation wrapping up their case against President Donald Trump on article one, abuse of power, and then focusing on..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:06Published


Trump White House again credentials website that called impeachment a ‘Jew coup’

The White House Correspondents Association confirmed to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday that the White House had credentialed TruNews for the Davos trip
Haaretz

White House rejects Democrats' push for Trump lawyer's information

The White House rejected a request from Democrats that President Donald Trump's lawyer Pat Cipollone disclose any first-hand knowledge he had of the withholding...
Reuters Also reported by •Mediaite

Margaretnagle73

Margaret Nagle RT @robbrie: @molly_knight @Mike_Pence @realDonaldTrump The Trump White House gave an Anti-Semitic website (TruNews) press credentials....w… 14 minutes ago

BloomingtonWise

bloomington wise This is what happens when you put a stupid ignorant heathen in tha White House party means nothing but denying witn… https://t.co/AhAAtiGTpk 1 hour ago

ls_fry

LS Fry White House Under Fire for Credentialing Anti-Semitic TruNews, Which Called Trump Impeachment a 'Jew Coup'… https://t.co/rn6irNbPmp 6 hours ago

DavidWareHawaii

☆ Peace Through Strength ☆ "A meeting now on Mideast peace could give both Netanyahu and Trump ammunition to argue they are trying to accompli… https://t.co/mboVqBVqBI 8 hours ago

Ab__Elba

MechaBonaldMkVI🇻🇦🐋 RT @wrdcsc: If you follow me and are Republican, please weigh in on White House support of rabid antisemitism: https://t.co/LKTVpS6cFf 11 hours ago

ScottM27542372

ScottM @POTUS When you win in 2020 fire all judges Obama put in office Fire all Obama people working in the white house… https://t.co/tAtdrfg6SW 11 hours ago

wrdcsc

Fr. Bill Dailey, CSC If you follow me and are Republican, please weigh in on White House support of rabid antisemitism: https://t.co/LKTVpS6cFf 12 hours ago

TanoKao

KidBugalo809 @MarshaBlackburn He still holding a position under the President White House 🏡, can’t fire him because there is no… https://t.co/YwetoYDvCw 12 hours ago

