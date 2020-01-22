Margaret Nagle RT @robbrie: @molly_knight @Mike_Pence @realDonaldTrump The Trump White House gave an Anti-Semitic website (TruNews) press credentials....w… 14 minutes ago

bloomington wise This is what happens when you put a stupid ignorant heathen in tha White House party means nothing but denying witn… https://t.co/AhAAtiGTpk 1 hour ago

LS Fry White House Under Fire for Credentialing Anti-Semitic TruNews, Which Called Trump Impeachment a 'Jew Coup'… https://t.co/rn6irNbPmp 6 hours ago

☆ Peace Through Strength ☆ "A meeting now on Mideast peace could give both Netanyahu and Trump ammunition to argue they are trying to accompli… https://t.co/mboVqBVqBI 8 hours ago

MechaBonaldMkVI🇻🇦🐋 RT @wrdcsc: If you follow me and are Republican, please weigh in on White House support of rabid antisemitism: https://t.co/LKTVpS6cFf 11 hours ago

ScottM @POTUS When you win in 2020 fire all judges Obama put in office Fire all Obama people working in the white house… https://t.co/tAtdrfg6SW 11 hours ago

Fr. Bill Dailey, CSC If you follow me and are Republican, please weigh in on White House support of rabid antisemitism: https://t.co/LKTVpS6cFf 12 hours ago