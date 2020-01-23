Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ousted Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan suggests awards are tainted

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Deborah Dugan, the ousted Grammys CEO who was put on administrative leave last week, has said music's biggest awards are tainted because of conflicts of interest that infect how certain songs and artists are nominated.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegation 01:03

 The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grammys Shaken By Accusations Leveled By Suspended CEO Dugan [Video]Grammys Shaken By Accusations Leveled By Suspended CEO Dugan

Chris Martinez reports on fallout from Recording Academy's CEO Dugan making serious accusations (1-23-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:01Published

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation [Video]Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday. Recording Academy, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys employee slams ousted CEO's claims, calls them 'regrettable', 'inexcusable'

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan's executive assistant has bashed her former boss' claims that former CEO Neil Portnow sexually assaulted a female recording artist.
FOXNews.com

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan put on ‘administrative leave’ over misconduct allegation

NEW YORK — The Recording Academy has placed Deborah Dugan, its president and CEO of just six months, on administrative leave after an allegation of misconduct...
SFGate


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.