Calvin Harris: 'Love Regenerator 1' EP - Listen & Download Now!

Friday, 24 January 2020
Calvin Harris just dropped two new songs! The 36-year-old Swedish DJ just released “Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)” and “CP-1″ from his new project Love Regenerator 1 EP. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Calvin Harris During a new interview, Calvin said he was inspired by music from the ’90s while he worked on the [...]
Calvin Harris Drops Acid House Tunes Under New Alias Love Regenerator

If you're looking for Calvin Harris, you might want to look in the dead center of a sweaty dance floor in an illegal warehouse rave. The Scottish...
Tweets about this

jdshahani93

Jonathan Shahani RT @billboard: .@CalvinHarris is back with some new acid house tunes & a new alias: Love Regenerator https://t.co/R1YIVpWwTk 17 seconds ago

notshoreditch

gussy aureli A reasonable person living in this day & age might hear the name ‘Love Regenerator’ and think it’s chewable viagra,… https://t.co/ejofLOBJoA 4 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Calvin Harris: 'Love Regenerator 1' EP - Listen & Download Now! https://t.co/Dhn11SlaFZ via @JustJared 9 minutes ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Calvin Harris: ‘Love Regenerator 1′ EP – Listen & Download Now! https://t.co/pdq1oXmOHS via @JustJared 11 minutes ago

idolator

idolator Welcome back! @CalvinHarris launched a new era with his 'Love Regenerator 1' EP: https://t.co/OzDThZmZCo https://t.co/5MZOrH9dbo 16 minutes ago

Brandon_Esau5

Brandon Esau RT @dancingastro: Welcome back, @CalvinHarris 🔥 He’s about to reclaim the throne once again as he kicks off his new Love Regenerator proje… 18 minutes ago

emmayoungmodel

emma young RT @showmedutch: Calvin Harris Drops Acid House Tunes Under New Alias Love Regenerator https://t.co/Nt3a7VxGb1 via @billboard 23 minutes ago

alanjoshuaortiz

Ted Evelyn Mosby RT @LukeBuildsStuff: CP-1 by Love Regenerator AKA Calvin Harris hits... 38 minutes ago

