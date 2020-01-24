Global  

Trump Team Reportedly Threatens Republican Senators: Vote Against Us and ‘Your Head Will Be On a Pike’

With the fight over witnesses just days away in the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump’s team is reportedly warning GOP senators: Cross us at your own peril. On CBS This Morning Friday, correspondent Nancy Cordes shared reporting from her network which spelled out a harsh threat from the Trump team against Republicans in the upper […]
News video: GOP On Trump's Ask For Longer Trial: Erm, No

GOP On Trump's Ask For Longer Trial: Erm, No 00:44

 The ever-confident President Donald Trump has been advising the GOP on how they should better handle his impeachment. But according to Politico, Republican senators are turning a deaf ear to his kibbitzing. Senate Republicans have been maneuvering to give Trump as quick an acquittal as possible....

